Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav Leads by Example in 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign'

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav actively participated in cleanliness activities under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign', reaffirming the Ministry of Ayush's commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission. The participation highlights the importance of leading by example and public engagement in fostering a cleaner India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:00 IST
Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav participated in Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, took part in a series of cleanliness activities as part of the ongoing 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign'. The initiative underscores the Ministry's dedication to the Government's Swachh Bharat Mission, focused on cleanliness and hygiene.

'Participating in the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign by personally cleaning the ministry was a humbling and rewarding experience,' Jadhav stated, highlighting the belief that true leadership is about setting an example. He emphasized that the campaign is a collective responsibility, urging everyone to contribute towards building a cleaner, healthier India.

The Ministry of Ayush has organized 545 events to ensure public participation in the campaign. Additionally, it is actively involved in Special Campaign 4.0, aiming to improve cleanliness and efficiency. Jadhav's involvement highlights the Ministry's ongoing commitment to cleanliness and the broader objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

