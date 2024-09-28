Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav Leads by Example in 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign'

Union Minister of State for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, took part in a series of cleanliness activities as part of the ongoing 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign'. The initiative underscores the Ministry's dedication to the Government's Swachh Bharat Mission, focused on cleanliness and hygiene.

'Participating in the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign by personally cleaning the ministry was a humbling and rewarding experience,' Jadhav stated, highlighting the belief that true leadership is about setting an example. He emphasized that the campaign is a collective responsibility, urging everyone to contribute towards building a cleaner, healthier India.

The Ministry of Ayush has organized 545 events to ensure public participation in the campaign. Additionally, it is actively involved in Special Campaign 4.0, aiming to improve cleanliness and efficiency. Jadhav's involvement highlights the Ministry's ongoing commitment to cleanliness and the broader objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

