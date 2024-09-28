Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav Leads by Example in 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign'
Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav actively participated in cleanliness activities under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign', reaffirming the Ministry of Ayush's commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission. The participation highlights the importance of leading by example and public engagement in fostering a cleaner India.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, took part in a series of cleanliness activities as part of the ongoing 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign'. The initiative underscores the Ministry's dedication to the Government's Swachh Bharat Mission, focused on cleanliness and hygiene.
'Participating in the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign by personally cleaning the ministry was a humbling and rewarding experience,' Jadhav stated, highlighting the belief that true leadership is about setting an example. He emphasized that the campaign is a collective responsibility, urging everyone to contribute towards building a cleaner, healthier India.
The Ministry of Ayush has organized 545 events to ensure public participation in the campaign. Additionally, it is actively involved in Special Campaign 4.0, aiming to improve cleanliness and efficiency. Jadhav's involvement highlights the Ministry's ongoing commitment to cleanliness and the broader objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bhupender Yadav Launches Cleanliness Drive Under Swachchhta Hi Sewa 2024, Inaugurates "Matri Van" at National Zoological Park
Cleanliness only will make the country healthy and developed: President Murmu at event in Madhya Pradesh.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Launches Thane Cleanliness Campaign
MHA Launches Special Campaign for Cleanliness and Efficient Governance
President Murmu Lauds Cleanliness Efforts, Calls for a Clean, Healthy, and Developed Nation