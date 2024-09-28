Left Menu

Police Casualty and Terrorist Kills in High-Intensity Jammu Encounters

One police officer died and another injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu's Kathua district. Two terrorists were neutralized in Kulgam, with arms recovered. The ongoing operations saw multiple injuries among security personnel, though their condition is stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a deadly encounter in the village of Kog (Mandli) in Jammu's Kathua district, one police officer lost his life and another sustained bullet injuries, officials reported on Saturday. The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in Jammu announced the death of Head Constable Bashir Ahmed and the wounding of an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the incident.

"During the ongoing encounter in village Kog (Mandli), within the jurisdiction of Police Station Billawar, one police personnel, HC Bashir Ahmed, has sacrificed his life, and one ASI has sustained bullet injuries. Further details are awaited," stated an official communication. Separately, on Saturday evening, the bodies of two terrorists were found after an encounter in Kulgam district.

Javed Ahmad Matoo, DIG South Kashmir, confirmed that DNA samples have been taken to identify the bodies. Security forces recovered incriminating materials, including two AK-47 rifles, five magazines, and pistols from the encounter site. One of the deceased terrorists is suspected to be Umesh Ahmed Wani from Kulgam's Chawalgam village.

Earlier on the same day, three army personnel and one police officer were injured during the Kulgam encounter. Thankfully, their conditions are reported to be stable. The operation began after receiving intelligence on terrorist movements late Friday night in the Arigam area, leading to a search operation where the terrorists opened fire.

The encounter kicked off in the Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam and extended into Saturday morning. Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

