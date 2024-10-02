Left Menu

Haryana Kicks off Paddy and Bajra Procurement to Benefit Farmers

The Haryana government has started procuring paddy and bajra at the Minimum Support Price. Over 46,000 metric tons of paddy and 25,000 quintals of bajra have been procured, aiding more than 7,500 farmers. Timely payments are being made to farmers, with Rs 2 crore disbursed into their bank accounts. Procurement will continue until November 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:22 IST
The Haryana government has initiated the procurement of paddy at the Minimum Support Price, with more than 46,000 metric tons of the crop already procured.

An official statement revealed that the procurement started on September 27, benefiting over 7,500 farmers across 241 mandis and purchase centers in the state. Approximately 1,200 metric tons of paddy were lifted on Tuesday alone.

The government is also ensuring timely payments to farmers, with Rs 2 crore disbursed directly into their bank accounts. Additionally, the procurement of bajra commenced, with over 25,000 quintals bought from the state's farmers. The procurement process will continue smoothly until November 15.

