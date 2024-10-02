Left Menu

Adani Group Merges Subsidiaries to Bolster Green Energy Arm

The Adani Group has merged two subsidiaries, Adani Infrastructure Private Limited and Mundra Solar Technology Limited, with Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) to enhance its capabilities in green hydrogen and wind turbine manufacturing. ANIL is a subsidiary focused on low-carbon projects and holds significant stakes in solar PV and wind generator manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:50 IST
In a strategic move to bolster its green energy portfolio, the Adani Group has merged Adani Infrastructure Private Limited and Mundra Solar Technology Limited with its green hydrogen and wind turbine manufacturing arm, Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL). The development was confirmed through a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the group's flagship firm, announced that the amalgamation aims to enhance ANIL's capabilities in low-carbon projects, including green hydrogen and the manufacturing of wind turbines and solar modules.

Adani New Industries Ltd is focused on low-carbon projects and serves various sectors worldwide, including energy and utilities, transportation, and logistics. ANIL is also setting up new facilities to produce essential solar components, further solidifying its position in the renewable energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

