Blazing Inferno: Tyre Factory Engulfed in Flames

A significant fire erupted at a tyre factory in Bohla village, located within Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, early Thursday morning, as confirmed by fire department officials.

The inferno swiftly consumed the factory, situated in the Kotwali area, producing dense clouds of black smoke that were visible from afar. Firefighters promptly responded to the emergency, aiming to bring the situation under control, while the origins of the fire remain unclear.

Authorities are currently conducting firefighting operations, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)