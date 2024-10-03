Gorakhpur Faces Floods: Rapti River Rises, Relief Efforts Underway

The Rapti River continues to flow above danger levels in Gorakhpur, causing distress in around 30 villages. Authorities are on high alert as the Indian Meteorological Department forecasts intermittent rain showers throughout the week.

In response to the deluge triggered by heavy rainfall, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mobilized relief efforts across afflicted districts. He directed officials to ensure efficient distribution of aid and urged them to visit the impacted areas to address the needs of affected residents, including providing compensation for lost livestock and homes. The persistent rain since September 26 has severely impacted local farmers, particularly paddy cultivators.

As the waters of the Narayani Gandak River begin to recede, some villages in Kushinagar, such as Salikpur and Vishesharpur, are witnessing a slow return to normalcy. However, numerous communities remain underwater, with relief and recovery efforts intensifying. Health officials are actively engaged, providing vital medical care amid concerns of disease outbreaks as water levels drop.

