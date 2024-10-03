Left Menu

Orphaned Siblings in Odisha Await Government Aid

Four minor siblings in Odisha's Ganjam district, orphaned after their father's death, urge the government for assistance. Their grandmother, aged 70, struggles to support them with her limited income. The district administration is considering rehabilitation measures, heeding pleas from local activists.

Updated: 03-10-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:15 IST
Four minor siblings in Odisha's Ganjam district are left orphaned after the death of their father, with their mother having passed away five years earlier. They are now seeking government help for survival.

The children, ranging in age from 11 to 17, are currently under the care of their 70-year-old grandmother, Laxmi, who sells fish but can barely manage their daily expenses. Her house is also in poor condition.

Local social activists and the children have made appeals for assistance. The district's sub-collector responded with a small fund from the Red Cross, pledging to explore long-term support options. Child rights advocates emphasize the need for urgent intervention for the siblings’ education and well-being.

