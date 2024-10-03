Left Menu

BJP's Roopa Ganguly Arrested Over Protest in Kolkata

BJP leader Roopa Ganguly was arrested in Kolkata after peacefully protesting against the death of a schoolboy allegedly due to the negligence of local aides linked to a TMC counselor. Ganguly criticized the police for arresting her instead of apprehending the real culprits involved in the incident.

BJP leader Rupa Ganguly in custody (Photo: West Bengal BJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Roopa Ganguly, faced arrest Thursday after staging a peaceful protest at the Bansdroni Police Station in Kolkata. Her demonstration was a response to the tragic death of a schoolboy in the area, which she claims involved individuals tied to a local Trinamool Congress counselor.

The schoolboy's death occurred when he was struck by an excavator, leading Ganguly to allege that those involved were close aides of the ward's TMC counselor. Speaking to ANI, she remarked that the four individuals present at the training session were reportedly intoxicated at the time.

Ganguly criticized law enforcement, accusing them of detaining her needlessly while failing to arrest the responsible parties promptly. As further details on the sequence of events unfold, Ganguly lamented the police's inability to capture the true offenders, questioning their priorities and methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

