Trichy Schools on High Alert Following Email Bomb Threat

In a tense unfolding of events, Trichy City police have issued an urgent warning following a bomb threat communicated via email on Thursday.

As per the police reports, the threat specifically targeted eight schools within the city. In response, bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs were promptly dispatched to conduct thorough searches of the premises.

The authorities are continuing their investigation, with additional information expected to emerge as the situation develops. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)