Mazagon Dock Share Sale Shakes Markets: Government's Strategic Divestment

In a significant market reaction on Friday, shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders fell by 7% following the government's decision to offload a 4.83% stake in the enterprise.

The announcement led to a notable decline in the company's valuation, impacting both the NSE and BSE indices. Specifically, shares dropped to Rs 2,548.70 on the NSE and Rs 2,550 on the BSE.

The planned sale, involving 1.14 crore equity shares and a greenshoe option of 80.67 lakh shares, is estimated to generate approximately Rs 5,000 crore, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)