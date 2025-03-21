GB Energy Powers Up: 200 Million Pound Solar Panel Project for UK Hospitals and Schools

GB Energy is set to lead a £200 million, $260 million equivalent, solar panel project focused on hospitals and schools, as Britain announced on Friday. This marks the first investment for the state-owned company, established last year to reduce energy costs and boost the national economy through renewable energy.

This initiative is a pivotal component of the Labour government's strategy to enhance public services and economic recovery. The investment will alleviate speculation surrounding GB Energy's financial backing ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget update. The solar panels, to be installed this summer, aim to decrease energy bills, thereby relieving strained health and education budgets.

Amid heightened energy costs post-Ukraine conflict, this project will enable 'Great British Energy' to assist key public institutions in saving funds to be redeployed to essential services, according to energy minister Ed Miliband. Of the total investment, £80 million will target schools, and £100 million will support hospitals, aligning with devolved governments for nationwide impact.

