BPCL and Mumbai Port Partner for a Green Fuel Future

BPCL has signed an agreement with Mumbai Port Authority and Mumbai Port Sustainability Foundation to create a green fuel ecosystem. This initiative will focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and includes EV charging stations at the port. The collaboration also involves waste management and conversion to cleaner fuel alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

BPCL has entered into a significant collaboration with the Mumbai Port Authority and the Mumbai Port Sustainability Foundation to establish a green fuel ecosystem at the port. This memorandum of understanding seeks to facilitate India's clean energy transition, crucially aimed at reducing the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

The agreement outlines plans for converting diesel-powered vessels to cleaner fuel alternatives, enhancing green infrastructure, and reducing the port's carbon footprint. This initiative was formalized during the launch of the Cruise Bharat Mission by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Furthermore, this partnership will oversee the installation of EV charging stations and implement comprehensive waste management systems to ensure socially responsible practices at the port. BPCL's commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions is evident as it continues to lead innovation in the renewable energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

