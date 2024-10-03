BPCL and Mumbai Port Partner for a Green Fuel Future

BPCL has entered into a significant collaboration with the Mumbai Port Authority and the Mumbai Port Sustainability Foundation to establish a green fuel ecosystem at the port. This memorandum of understanding seeks to facilitate India's clean energy transition, crucially aimed at reducing the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

The agreement outlines plans for converting diesel-powered vessels to cleaner fuel alternatives, enhancing green infrastructure, and reducing the port's carbon footprint. This initiative was formalized during the launch of the Cruise Bharat Mission by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Furthermore, this partnership will oversee the installation of EV charging stations and implement comprehensive waste management systems to ensure socially responsible practices at the port. BPCL's commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions is evident as it continues to lead innovation in the renewable energy sector.

