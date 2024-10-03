BPCL and Mumbai Port Partner for a Green Fuel Future
BPCL has signed an agreement with Mumbai Port Authority and Mumbai Port Sustainability Foundation to create a green fuel ecosystem. This initiative will focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and includes EV charging stations at the port. The collaboration also involves waste management and conversion to cleaner fuel alternatives.
- Country:
- India
BPCL has entered into a significant collaboration with the Mumbai Port Authority and the Mumbai Port Sustainability Foundation to establish a green fuel ecosystem at the port. This memorandum of understanding seeks to facilitate India's clean energy transition, crucially aimed at reducing the country's greenhouse gas emissions.
The agreement outlines plans for converting diesel-powered vessels to cleaner fuel alternatives, enhancing green infrastructure, and reducing the port's carbon footprint. This initiative was formalized during the launch of the Cruise Bharat Mission by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
Furthermore, this partnership will oversee the installation of EV charging stations and implement comprehensive waste management systems to ensure socially responsible practices at the port. BPCL's commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions is evident as it continues to lead innovation in the renewable energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US-India Partnership to Boost Clean Energy Manufacturing
ADB Approves $500 Million Loan for Indonesia's Clean Energy Transition
ADB Approves $500 Million Loan to Boost Indonesia's Clean Energy Transition
Need to shift to e-vehicles, develop EV charging infrastructure in NCR areas emphasized at PMO meeting on air pollution.
Profile of Gloria Kwong: Leading the Way in Nuclear Waste Management and Environmental Remediation