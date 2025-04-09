Left Menu

South Kolkata to Host India's Largest Single-Site EV Charging Hub

EzUrja is launching India's largest single-site electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in South Kolkata's Thakurpukur area. The facility will feature 300 chargers, making it the second-largest in the world. The project aims to be operational by August, with a focus on sustainability through solar panels and microgrid technology.

EzUrja, spearheaded by Managing Director Ashhok Kapoor, is poised to unveil India's largest single-site electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in the Thakurpukur area of South Kolkata. The ambitious project will host 300 charging stations, earning recognition as the world's second-largest EV charging facility, trailing behind only China.

The nearly two-acre site, previously an abandoned PSU Andrew Yule & Co plant, will serve as the foundation for this pioneering venture. The project, designed to accommodate 300 Snap-E vehicles, boasts an estimated cost of Rs 7.5 crore and is expected to commence operations by August, just in time for Durga Puja celebrations.

The innovative hub will incorporate fast and slow charging options and aim for self-sufficiency with solar panels and storage batteries. With EzUrja also setting sights on additional infrastructure projects along the Kolkata-Asansol highway, the initiative promises to elevate India's e-mobility landscape substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

