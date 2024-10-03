Left Menu

Visa and CARD91 Revolutionize Forex Card Issuance with Innovative Partnership

CARD91 and Visa have teamed up to enhance Forex Card issuance by leveraging CARD91's technology. The partnership enables regulated entities to issue cards seamlessly on the Visa network, providing better transaction control and visibility. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in digital payments and financial services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking collaboration, CARD91, a leader in Issuance Platform-as-a-Service, has partnered with global payments giant Visa to enhance the experience of Forex Card issuance. This strategic partnership aims to harness CARD91's state-of-the-art technology solutions to enable regulated entities to issue Forex Cards with greater efficiency on the Visa network.

The partnership serves as a significant milestone within the financial services sector, merging Visa's extensive industry expertise with CARD91's innovative technology. Key benefits include seamless issuance and enhanced transaction control, allowing issuers and cardholders alike to enjoy a streamlined process.

According to Mr. Ajay Pandey, CEO of CARD91, and Sujai Raina, Country Manager of Visa India, the collaboration will simplify Forex Card issuance and management, empowering users as Indian travel, business, and education abroad expand. The partnership aligns with CARD91's mission of smooth, swift payment instrument issuance across various use cases.

