Left Menu

Tripura's Ekta Mall: A Future Hub for Local Products

Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the 'bhoomi-pujan' of Ekta Mall in Tripura, highlighting its potential as a key center for state products. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision to establish Ekta Malls across India, fostering the 'One District, One Product' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:16 IST
Tripura's Ekta Mall: A Future Hub for Local Products
CM Manik Saha at Ekta mall bhoomi pujan (Photo/X@ManikSaha). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the 'bhoomi-pujan' ceremony for Ekta Mall in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed optimism about the complex becoming a central hub for the promotion and sale of local products. He emphasized the mall's future significance in boosting the state's economic landscape.

Saha's participation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader initiative to establish Ekta Malls in every state, aiming to endorse the 'One District, One Product' strategy. The Chief Minister's actions underline a commitment to augmenting the state's market presence through strategic infrastructure.

Sharing his thoughts on social media platform X, Saha detailed the project's scope, highlighting an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore. He reiterated the mall's future role as a pivotal player in promoting local products, asserting confidence in its prospective influence on the state's trade and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024