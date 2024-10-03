Tripura's Ekta Mall: A Future Hub for Local Products

During the 'bhoomi-pujan' ceremony for Ekta Mall in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed optimism about the complex becoming a central hub for the promotion and sale of local products. He emphasized the mall's future significance in boosting the state's economic landscape.

Saha's participation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader initiative to establish Ekta Malls in every state, aiming to endorse the 'One District, One Product' strategy. The Chief Minister's actions underline a commitment to augmenting the state's market presence through strategic infrastructure.

Sharing his thoughts on social media platform X, Saha detailed the project's scope, highlighting an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore. He reiterated the mall's future role as a pivotal player in promoting local products, asserting confidence in its prospective influence on the state's trade and economy.

