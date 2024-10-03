Tripura's Ekta Mall: A Future Hub for Local Products
Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the 'bhoomi-pujan' of Ekta Mall in Tripura, highlighting its potential as a key center for state products. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision to establish Ekta Malls across India, fostering the 'One District, One Product' initiative.
- Country:
- India
During the 'bhoomi-pujan' ceremony for Ekta Mall in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed optimism about the complex becoming a central hub for the promotion and sale of local products. He emphasized the mall's future significance in boosting the state's economic landscape.
Saha's participation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader initiative to establish Ekta Malls in every state, aiming to endorse the 'One District, One Product' strategy. The Chief Minister's actions underline a commitment to augmenting the state's market presence through strategic infrastructure.
Sharing his thoughts on social media platform X, Saha detailed the project's scope, highlighting an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore. He reiterated the mall's future role as a pivotal player in promoting local products, asserting confidence in its prospective influence on the state's trade and economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Urges Public to Participate in Memento Auction for 'Namami Gange'
Trump to Meet PM Modi in New York: Leaders to Strengthen US-India Bond
Jaipur Foot US and BRUHUD Celebrate PM Modi's 74th Birthday in New York
Outrage Over Vandalism of Hindu Temple in New York Ahead of PM Modi's US Visit
Festival of democracy is going on in Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time voting took place without shadow of terror: PM Modi in Srinagar.