Biden Urges Immediate Aid for Hurricane Helene Victims

President Joe Biden has announced that a supplemental aid package for those affected by Hurricane Helene is urgent and cannot be delayed until after the November 5 election. He emphasized the immediate need for assistance, despite Congress reconvening only after the election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 02:17 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 02:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Joe Biden has declared that a supplemental aid package for Hurricane Helene victims is a critical requirement that cannot be postponed until after the November 5 election.

Biden emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that people cannot wait any longer for the necessary help.

Despite Congress not being scheduled to return to session until post-election, the President insists on immediate action to address the needs of those impacted by the hurricane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

