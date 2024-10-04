Biden Urges Immediate Aid for Hurricane Helene Victims
President Joe Biden has announced that a supplemental aid package for those affected by Hurricane Helene is urgent and cannot be delayed until after the November 5 election. He emphasized the immediate need for assistance, despite Congress reconvening only after the election.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 02:17 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 02:17 IST
President Joe Biden has declared that a supplemental aid package for Hurricane Helene victims is a critical requirement that cannot be postponed until after the November 5 election.
Biden emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that people cannot wait any longer for the necessary help.
Despite Congress not being scheduled to return to session until post-election, the President insists on immediate action to address the needs of those impacted by the hurricane.
(With inputs from agencies.)
