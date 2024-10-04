Left Menu

3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ukhrul, Manipur

A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 struck Ukhrul town in Manipur on Friday morning, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology. The tremor originated 30 kilometers beneath the surface, causing minimal disruption, and was recorded at 7:02 AM IST.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale shook Ukhrul town in Manipur on Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake's epicenter was determined to be in the Ukhrul area, at a depth of 30 kilometers. The tremor was registered at approximately 7:02 AM, as per NCS data.

In a social media update, NCS reported: 'EQ of M: 3.6, On: 04/10/2024 07:02:23 IST, Lat: 25.04 N, Long: 94.20 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur.' Despite the early morning jolt, no significant damage was reported. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

