More than half of Cuba plunged into darkness on Thursday evening, as fuel shortages and malfunctioning power plants forced the government to impose widespread blackouts. The National Electric Union reported a deficit of about 1600 megawatts amid a demand reaching nearly 3,200 megawatts, leaving millions without electricity during the night.

While Havana experienced periodic outages throughout the day, provinces like Pinar del Rio faced complete blackouts, impacting agriculture and tobacco growth. Although conditions improved by Friday morning, officials predicted that nearly a third of the island would experience more outages as peak demand returned later in the evening.

This crisis follows months of prolonged blackouts, stemming from the outdated, oil-fired power plants frequently failing. As U.S. sanctions impede the bankrupt Communist government from securing fuel globally, Cuba grapples with an economic downturn, severe shortages, and a historic exodus of citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)