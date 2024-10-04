Left Menu

Cuba's Energy Crisis: Widespread Blackouts Amid Fuel Shortages

Cuba experiences extensive blackouts due to fuel shortages and failing power plants. The National Electric Union reports significant energy deficits, affecting millions. The socio-economic crisis, intensified by U.S. sanctions, is leading to severe shortages and prompting mass emigration as the government struggles to manage increasing demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

More than half of Cuba plunged into darkness on Thursday evening, as fuel shortages and malfunctioning power plants forced the government to impose widespread blackouts. The National Electric Union reported a deficit of about 1600 megawatts amid a demand reaching nearly 3,200 megawatts, leaving millions without electricity during the night.

While Havana experienced periodic outages throughout the day, provinces like Pinar del Rio faced complete blackouts, impacting agriculture and tobacco growth. Although conditions improved by Friday morning, officials predicted that nearly a third of the island would experience more outages as peak demand returned later in the evening.

This crisis follows months of prolonged blackouts, stemming from the outdated, oil-fired power plants frequently failing. As U.S. sanctions impede the bankrupt Communist government from securing fuel globally, Cuba grapples with an economic downturn, severe shortages, and a historic exodus of citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

