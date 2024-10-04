Left Menu

Students Dive into BSF Adventure at Suigam Boot Camp

The eighth phase of a 3-day boot camp, held in Suigam, Banaskantha, began on Friday. Involving 19 students from Maharana Pratap International School, Jharkhand, the event features extensive activities organized by the Border Security Force, highlighting its history and operations, aiming to instill duty and camaraderie.

Eighth phase of 3-day boot camp of BSF commences at Suigam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A thrilling eight-phase boot camp kicked off on Friday in Suigam, Banaskantha, showcasing the Border Security Force's roles and responsibilities to eager participants. Nineteen students from Rajasthan's Maharana Pratap International School attended this intensive training session, packed with historical insights and hands-on weaponry demonstrations.

This vibrant 3-day event, organized by the BSF in collaboration with Gujarat Tourism and under India's Vibrant Village program, offers a unique blend of physical training, yoga, map reading, and unarmed combat exercises. Participants will tackle obstacle courses, learn survival techniques, and undergo weapon drills while engaging in local sightseeing and attending the iconic Retreat Ceremony at Nadabet.

Beyond the adventurous activities, the boot camp serves a dual purpose of nation-building and fostering border tourism. By offering a glimpse into the disciplined life of the armed forces, the program aims to cultivate a sense of responsibility, camaraderie, and respect among participants towards India's security forces.

