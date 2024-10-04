BSF Head Constable Battles Smugglers, Suffers Injury in West Tripura

A Border Security Force (BSF) head constable sustained injuries during a daring anti-smuggling operation in West Tripura on Friday. The officer was ambushed by a group of smugglers while attempting to intercept their illegal activities along the border area.

The confrontation unfolded around 08:30 a.m. in the Dudhpokar sector near the Border Out Post (BOP) Kalsimura, as the BSF member endeavored to thwart the smuggling operation. In a violent retaliation, the assailants wielded sharp weapons, including a dah and bamboo sticks, attacking the constable fiercely.

Amid the intense struggle, the constable fired a single shot from his rifle to deter the aggressors, who ultimately fled. The injured officer is currently receiving medical attention at Boxanagar Community Health Centre. Authorities have intensified security measures and lodged an FIR, launching investigations to capture the culprits involved in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)