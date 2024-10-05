Empowering Change: Celebrating World Cerebral Palsy Day

The government is set to commemorate World Cerebral Palsy Day on Sunday, launching a series of awareness initiatives nationwide to promote inclusivity and empowerment for individuals affected by the disorder.

Under the theme '#UniquelyCP', the campaign seeks to highlight that individuals are defined not solely by their disabilities but by their distinctive skills and capabilities that enable them to pursue their life goals.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, through its Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), will lead efforts to uplift the voices of people with cerebral palsy through various national institutes and regional centers. These events aim to dismantle stereotypes and celebrate the unique talents of those living with the condition.

