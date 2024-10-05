India to Boost Fintech Ties with Bhutan
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that India will enhance fintech support to Bhutan as digital payment systems like UPI and RuPay gain popularity there. In a meeting with Bhutan’s Finance Minister Lyonpo Lekey Dorji, Sitharaman emphasized India's commitment to strengthening fintech connectivity between the two countries.
India is set to expand its fintech support to Bhutan as digital payment platforms like UPI and RuPay cards are increasingly embraced in the region.
Minister Sitharaman conveyed greetings to the King of Bhutan and the Bhutanese populace, applauding the enduring partnership between the two nations. She recognized Bhutan's support as a testament to the shared goals of growth and prosperity.
Sitharaman reaffirmed India's dedication to enhancing fintech connectivity with Bhutan, as noted by the Finance Ministry. The meeting coincided with the Kautilya Economic Conclave, attended by Minister Dorji.
