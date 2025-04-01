Left Menu

UPI Transactions Surge: India Embraces Digital Payments Revolution

Transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) reached a record high of 24.77 lakh crore in March, reflecting a 12.7% increase from February. This growth marks a 25% surge in transaction value and a 36% rise in volume over the previous year, indicating India's shift towards digital payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:43 IST
UPI Transactions Surge: India Embraces Digital Payments Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India witnessed an unprecedented surge, hitting a record 24.77 lakh crore in transactions this March, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) reported. This marks a 12.7% increase from February, showcasing the country's digital payment transformation.

In comparison to the previous year, March 2025 witnessed a 25% rise in transaction value and a significant 36% growth in volume, highlighting the momentum of India's digital payments revolution. Dilip Modi, CEO of Spice Money, emphasized the growing trust and adoption of digital financial solutions.

The NPCI, operating under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), facilitates real-time payments through UPI, enabling seamless transactions between individuals and merchants across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025