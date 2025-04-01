UPI Transactions Surge: India Embraces Digital Payments Revolution

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India witnessed an unprecedented surge, hitting a record 24.77 lakh crore in transactions this March, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) reported. This marks a 12.7% increase from February, showcasing the country's digital payment transformation.

In comparison to the previous year, March 2025 witnessed a 25% rise in transaction value and a significant 36% growth in volume, highlighting the momentum of India's digital payments revolution. Dilip Modi, CEO of Spice Money, emphasized the growing trust and adoption of digital financial solutions.

The NPCI, operating under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), facilitates real-time payments through UPI, enabling seamless transactions between individuals and merchants across the nation.

