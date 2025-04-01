UPI Transactions Surge: India Embraces Digital Payments Revolution
Transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) reached a record high of 24.77 lakh crore in March, reflecting a 12.7% increase from February. This growth marks a 25% surge in transaction value and a 36% rise in volume over the previous year, indicating India's shift towards digital payments.
- Country:
- India
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India witnessed an unprecedented surge, hitting a record 24.77 lakh crore in transactions this March, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) reported. This marks a 12.7% increase from February, showcasing the country's digital payment transformation.
In comparison to the previous year, March 2025 witnessed a 25% rise in transaction value and a significant 36% growth in volume, highlighting the momentum of India's digital payments revolution. Dilip Modi, CEO of Spice Money, emphasized the growing trust and adoption of digital financial solutions.
The NPCI, operating under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), facilitates real-time payments through UPI, enabling seamless transactions between individuals and merchants across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells
Celebrating Trailblazers: Indian-Origin Women Honored for Contributions
Jack Draper's Triumph: A British Victory at Indian Wells
Historic Step in India's Cheetah Conservation: Gamini and Cubs Set Free
Indian Stock Market Rallies Amid Global Uncertainty