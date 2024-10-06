Delegation Meets to Discuss Key Waqf Reforms

A four-member delegation from the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) convened with Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) reviewing the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. This delegation, led by National Convener Shahid Akhtar, included National Media In-charge Shahid Sayeed, Madrasa, Student, and Youth Cell Coordinator Imran Chaudhary, and Muslim scholar Tahir Mustafa.

The discussions focused on critical issues surrounding Waqf management, as the delegation presented various concerns and proposed reforms. They emphasized the necessity for transparent and effective management of Waqf assets, aiming to use these resources for enhancing the Muslim community's well-being in fields like education, healthcare, and socio-economic development.

Comprehensive dossiers were submitted to Jagdambika Pal, detailing these issues along with structured recommendations. These included proposals for effective monitoring and auditing, protection of community interests, and ensuring equitable resource distribution. Jagdambika Pal commended the MRM's efforts and assured the delegation that their proposals would receive serious consideration in the legislative review process.

The meeting ended with a commitment to improving the Waqf system for the benefit of the Muslim community. The Joint Committee of Parliament is set to meet on October 14 to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, with a report due in the Lok Sabha by the end of the first week of the next parliament session.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced on August 8, aims for major reforms including digitisation, stricter audits, and mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties, following historical challenges of mismanagement and corruption under the Waqf Act, 1995.

