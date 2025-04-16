Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Act: A New Era in Transparent Waqf Management

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defends the Waqf Amendment Act, highlighting its focus on transparency and accountability. While some opposition parties decry the law, Rijiju emphasizes the act's consultative nature and its aim to prevent misuse by powerful entities, ensuring the welfare of larger Muslim communities.

Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has defended the Waqf Amendment Act, emphasizing its aim to establish a transparent and accountable system for managing waqf properties. This new legislation, warmly received by a significant section of the Muslim community, seeks to prevent the misuse of waqf properties by powerful individuals.

In a candid interview with ANI, Rijiju criticized parties that treat the Muslim community as a 'vote-bank,' accusing them of fear-mongering. He assured that the amendments highlight consultation-based reforms, referencing past reports like the Sachar Committee and K Rehman Khan Report, which advocated for better management of waqf assets for community welfare.

The passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, following intense debates in Parliament, aims to streamline waqf property management, protect heritage sites, and promote social welfare. Rijiju highlighted provisions that safeguard tribal lands, asserting that the government is committed to ensuring all communities' rights are respected under constitutional law.

