Tragic Chembur Shop Fire Claims Five Lives

A devastating fire in a Chembur shop resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including two children, early Sunday morning. Victims include Paris Gupta, Manju Prem Gupta, Anita Gupta, Prem Gupta, and Narendra Gupta. The blaze originated near the shop's electrical wiring. Further details pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire claimed the lives of five people, including two children, in a shop in Chembur early on Sunday at 5:20 am. Victims have been identified as Paris Gupta (7), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Gupta (39), Prem Gupta (30), and Narendra Gupta (10), as reported by officials.

The fire reportedly started near the electrical wiring area located on the shop's ground floor. Initial investigations suggest a possible fault in the wiring, but details are yet to be confirmed.

Authorities are working diligently to gather more information on the incident. The tragedy has left the community in shock, as they await further updates from officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

