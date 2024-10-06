Tragic Chembur Shop Fire Claims Five Lives

A devastating fire claimed the lives of five people, including two children, in a shop in Chembur early on Sunday at 5:20 am. Victims have been identified as Paris Gupta (7), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Gupta (39), Prem Gupta (30), and Narendra Gupta (10), as reported by officials.

The fire reportedly started near the electrical wiring area located on the shop's ground floor. Initial investigations suggest a possible fault in the wiring, but details are yet to be confirmed.

Authorities are working diligently to gather more information on the incident. The tragedy has left the community in shock, as they await further updates from officials.

