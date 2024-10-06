Left Menu

TTD Refutes Allegations Amidst Political Turmoil Over Tirupati Prasadam

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has dismissed claims of contaminated Anna Prasadam, labeling them as false. The controversy intensifies with political accusations involving CM Chandrababu Naidu and former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy over alleged substandard laddu ingredients. The Supreme Court's intervention calls for a CBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:20 IST
TTD Refutes Allegations Amidst Political Turmoil Over Tirupati Prasadam
Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam. (Photo/@TTDevasthanams Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) strongly denied allegations of a centipede being found in the Anna Prasadam at Madhava Nilayam, describing the accusations as baseless. The Chief Public Relations Officer highlighted the impossibility of such an occurrence going unnoticed in their carefully prepared offerings to thousands of devotees attending Srivari Darshan.

TTD asserted that the claims were a calculated attempt to tarnish the institution's reputation. It urged devotees to dismiss the unfounded rumors and continue to trust in Sri Venkateswara and TTD. Meanwhile, the dispute escalated with political dimensions when YSCRP President Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized CM Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam.

Reddy pointed out the Supreme Court's critical stance on Naidu's remarks, which were seen as inflaming religious sentiments. He accused Naidu of using religious controversies for political purposes and highlighted the court's decision to halt an SIT investigation initiated by Naidu. The Supreme Court has ordered a CBI investigation to uphold prasadam integrity. Reddy also questioned actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's support for Naidu amid the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024