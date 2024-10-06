TTD Refutes Allegations Amidst Political Turmoil Over Tirupati Prasadam

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) strongly denied allegations of a centipede being found in the Anna Prasadam at Madhava Nilayam, describing the accusations as baseless. The Chief Public Relations Officer highlighted the impossibility of such an occurrence going unnoticed in their carefully prepared offerings to thousands of devotees attending Srivari Darshan.

TTD asserted that the claims were a calculated attempt to tarnish the institution's reputation. It urged devotees to dismiss the unfounded rumors and continue to trust in Sri Venkateswara and TTD. Meanwhile, the dispute escalated with political dimensions when YSCRP President Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized CM Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam.

Reddy pointed out the Supreme Court's critical stance on Naidu's remarks, which were seen as inflaming religious sentiments. He accused Naidu of using religious controversies for political purposes and highlighted the court's decision to halt an SIT investigation initiated by Naidu. The Supreme Court has ordered a CBI investigation to uphold prasadam integrity. Reddy also questioned actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's support for Naidu amid the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)