Delhi Police Busts Illegal Arms Factory in Meerut

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch uncovered an illicit arms factory in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut region, officials reported on Sunday. The operation culminated in the arrest of two individuals allegedly linked to the illegal activities.

The police have confiscated 16 firearms from the discovered site, adding a major win to their crime-fighting endeavors. This bust highlights ongoing concerns about underground arms manufacturing networks in the region.

While the police continue their investigation, further details surrounding the operation's intricacies are keenly awaited. The case has emphasized the ongoing challenges law enforcement faces while tackling illicit arms production. (ANI)

