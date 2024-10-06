Delhi Police Busts Illegal Arms Factory in Meerut
Delhi Police Crime Branch discovered an illegal arms factory in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, leading to the arrest of two individuals. The operation resulted in the recovery of 16 weapons. Further information is pending, according to police sources.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch uncovered an illicit arms factory in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut region, officials reported on Sunday. The operation culminated in the arrest of two individuals allegedly linked to the illegal activities.
The police have confiscated 16 firearms from the discovered site, adding a major win to their crime-fighting endeavors. This bust highlights ongoing concerns about underground arms manufacturing networks in the region.
While the police continue their investigation, further details surrounding the operation's intricacies are keenly awaited. The case has emphasized the ongoing challenges law enforcement faces while tackling illicit arms production. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh BJP's OBC Wing Protests Against Rahul Gandhi's Comments on Reservation
Second Empty Gas Cylinder Found on Railway Tracks in Uttar Pradesh
Man Arrested for Uttar Pradesh Boy's Murder; Girl's Tragic Death in Goa Investigated
Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation for 127 Development Projects in Uttar Pradesh
Tragedy Strikes: Two Boys Drown in Uttar Pradesh Pond