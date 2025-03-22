Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Kukrail Night Safari and Adventure Park Project

The government of Uttar Pradesh is poised to embark on a significant developmental project, as construction of the 'Kukrail Night Safari and Adventure Park' begins next month in Lucknow. This comes after a detailed plan was sanctioned for the timely execution of the ambitious project.

The two-phased development boasts a total budget surpassing Rs 1,500 crore, as confirmed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The first phase, carrying a financial estimate of Rs 631 crore, is slated to begin in April, with an expected completion timeline of 24 months.

Sprawling across 855.07 acres of the Kukrail forest, the night safari will feature 38 animal enclosures, home to a myriad of species including lions, tigers, and leopards. Noteworthy amenities in the first phase include an art gallery, 7D theatre, and a dedicated tram service, promising a comprehensive experience to visitors.

