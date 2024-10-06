PM Modi Champions Global Unity for a Peaceful Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores the necessity of global unity for peace. Citing influential figures, he stresses India's commitment to world harmony. Addressing global challenges, Modi advocates for cooperative action at the International Conference of Jurists and Writers in London.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated the crucial need for global peace to ensure a promising future for humanity. During a message to Adish C. Aggarwala, a senior advocate and president of the International Council of Jurists, Modi emphasized the essential role of unity and collaboration among nations in this pursuit.
Modi underlined India's historical dedication to peace, drawing inspiration from figures like Bhagwan Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. These icons' teachings on human dignity and welfare continue to hold significant relevance today. He highlighted the diverse contributions of Chief Justices, Ministers, and other leaders in shaping policies for global harmony.
Addressing the emergence of new conflicts threatening global stability, Modi called for concerted international efforts and grassroots engagement. He affirmed India's commitment to the philosophy of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' fostering global brotherhood and peace for future generations. The PM expressed optimism that the ongoing conference would craft a visionary roadmap for peace and well-being.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vantika Agrawal's Heroics Lead India to Crucial Draw in Chess Olympiad
Prime Minister Modi to Present India's Development Story at Landmark UN Summit
India Advocates for Sustainable Lifestyles at UN 'Summit of the Future'
PM Modi's Crucial US Visit: Quad Summit, Biden Meeting, and Indian Diaspora Address
Interoperability Strengthened: Indian and US Armies Conduct Joint Drills at Yudh Abhyas 2024