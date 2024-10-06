Left Menu

PM Modi Champions Global Unity for a Peaceful Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores the necessity of global unity for peace. Citing influential figures, he stresses India's commitment to world harmony. Addressing global challenges, Modi advocates for cooperative action at the International Conference of Jurists and Writers in London.

PM Modi Champions Global Unity for a Peaceful Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated the crucial need for global peace to ensure a promising future for humanity. During a message to Adish C. Aggarwala, a senior advocate and president of the International Council of Jurists, Modi emphasized the essential role of unity and collaboration among nations in this pursuit.

Modi underlined India's historical dedication to peace, drawing inspiration from figures like Bhagwan Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. These icons' teachings on human dignity and welfare continue to hold significant relevance today. He highlighted the diverse contributions of Chief Justices, Ministers, and other leaders in shaping policies for global harmony.

Addressing the emergence of new conflicts threatening global stability, Modi called for concerted international efforts and grassroots engagement. He affirmed India's commitment to the philosophy of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' fostering global brotherhood and peace for future generations. The PM expressed optimism that the ongoing conference would craft a visionary roadmap for peace and well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

