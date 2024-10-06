Delhi Police Busts Illegal Arms Cartel in Meerut with Key Arrests

In a significant crackdown on illegal arms trafficking, Delhi Police arrested two men involved in an interstate arms supply cartel operating out of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The arrests were made after intelligence reports indicated a planned arms delivery in Delhi, orchestrated by key suspect Ikram.

During the operation, led by Inspector Gaurav Choudhary, authorities seized two country-made pistols and six live cartridges from Ikram. A subsequent investigation revealed Ikram sourced the weapons from Mashook Ali, who owned the illicit gun manufacturing setup.

Following Ikram's interrogation, police apprehended Mashook Ali and conducted a raid on a flat in Meerut's Kashi Ram Colony, discovering an illegal arms factory. Mashook confessed to producing over 80 country-made pistols, solidifying the case against him and further dismantling the operation.

