Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Illegal Arms Cartel in Meerut with Key Arrests

Delhi Police arrested two individuals linked to an interstate illegal arms supply network in Meerut, UP. The operation yielded 4 country-made pistols, 41 barrels, and 8 tools from a weapons factory. Arrests were made following a tip-off, leading to the capture of the factory owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:28 IST
Delhi Police Busts Illegal Arms Cartel in Meerut with Key Arrests
Delhi Crime Branch with two arrested person (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal arms trafficking, Delhi Police arrested two men involved in an interstate arms supply cartel operating out of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The arrests were made after intelligence reports indicated a planned arms delivery in Delhi, orchestrated by key suspect Ikram.

During the operation, led by Inspector Gaurav Choudhary, authorities seized two country-made pistols and six live cartridges from Ikram. A subsequent investigation revealed Ikram sourced the weapons from Mashook Ali, who owned the illicit gun manufacturing setup.

Following Ikram's interrogation, police apprehended Mashook Ali and conducted a raid on a flat in Meerut's Kashi Ram Colony, discovering an illegal arms factory. Mashook confessed to producing over 80 country-made pistols, solidifying the case against him and further dismantling the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024