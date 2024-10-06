NSE Clearing Warns Against Fake Fund Demand Scams

NSE Clearing Ltd, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has issued a warning for investors and clearing members about fake communications circulating with unauthorized use of NSE Clearing's logo and letterhead.

The false communications demand payments from investors, claiming their accounts have been frozen. These messages provide misleading links and appear to be part of a wider scam aimed at defrauding individuals.

NSE Clearing explicitly states it does not send such requests for funds and urges investors to disregard these scams. All legitimate communication is made via its official website. Investors are advised to verify questionable information through the proper channels provided by NSE Clearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)