Left Menu

NSE Clearing Warns Against Fake Fund Demand Scams

NSE Clearing Ltd has alerted investors about fake communications using its logo, asking for funds to unfreeze accounts. These fraudulent messages are scams. Investors should not respond and verify any information on the official NSE Clearing website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NSE Clearing Ltd, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has issued a warning for investors and clearing members about fake communications circulating with unauthorized use of NSE Clearing's logo and letterhead.

The false communications demand payments from investors, claiming their accounts have been frozen. These messages provide misleading links and appear to be part of a wider scam aimed at defrauding individuals.

NSE Clearing explicitly states it does not send such requests for funds and urges investors to disregard these scams. All legitimate communication is made via its official website. Investors are advised to verify questionable information through the proper channels provided by NSE Clearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024