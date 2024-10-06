Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Floods and Landslides Devastate Meghalaya

Fifteen lives have been claimed by floods and landslides in Meghalaya's West and South Garo Hills, local officials report. Efforts continue to recover remaining victims. High-profile visits underscore the severity of the disaster, as the Chief Minister holds a review of the ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:40 IST
Death toll has reached to 15 in Meghalaya floods (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fifteen individuals have lost their lives in a string of devastating floods and landslides that have ravaged Meghalaya's West and South Garo Hills districts, officials confirmed. The disaster has triggered urgent recovery operations, with crews racing to retrieve victims buried under debris.

The grim task of recovering bodies continued, with authorities confirming the retrieval of six family members at Hatisia Somgma village, leaving one still unaccounted for. The state's Chief Minister Office stated, "The death toll from the landslides & floods in Garo Hills region has increased to 15."

State officials, including Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma and other local leaders, have surveyed the crisis-hit areas to assess ongoing relief efforts. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma convened a critical review session to address the widespread impact across all five districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

