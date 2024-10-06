Tragic Toll: Floods and Landslides Devastate Meghalaya

Fifteen individuals have lost their lives in a string of devastating floods and landslides that have ravaged Meghalaya's West and South Garo Hills districts, officials confirmed. The disaster has triggered urgent recovery operations, with crews racing to retrieve victims buried under debris.

The grim task of recovering bodies continued, with authorities confirming the retrieval of six family members at Hatisia Somgma village, leaving one still unaccounted for. The state's Chief Minister Office stated, "The death toll from the landslides & floods in Garo Hills region has increased to 15."

State officials, including Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma and other local leaders, have surveyed the crisis-hit areas to assess ongoing relief efforts. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma convened a critical review session to address the widespread impact across all five districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)