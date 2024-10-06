Indore Jail Inmates Unite in Navratri Garba Celebration

In a heartening display of unity and festivity, inmates at Indore Central Jail came together to celebrate Navratri with Garba, an integral part of the cultural festivities. Organised by the jail administration, the event saw both convicted and undertrial prisoners, men and women, engaging in Garba, Dandiya, and various folk dances.

The Central Jail Superintendent, Dr. Alka Sonkar, shared her enthusiasm for the event with ANI, highlighting its continued success within the prison premises. 'Navratri holds deep significance, and Garba, as an expression of devotion, resonates powerfully among all participants,' she remarked.

As the celebrations progressed into the fourth day, inmates performed tribal dances originating from Gujarat. This initiative not only fosters a sense of communal harmony within the jail but also brings a semblance of spiritual bliss to the incarcerated, showcasing the enduring spirit of Navratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)