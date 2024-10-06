Left Menu

Indore Jail Inmates Unite in Navratri Garba Celebration

Indore Central Jail hosted a Navratri celebration where inmates participated in Garba. Both male and female prisoners joined hands in the traditional dance, organized by the jail administration. Superintendent Dr. Alka Sonkar highlighted the event's significance, emphasizing the powerful connection between Garba and devotion to Goddess Durga.

Indore Jail Inmates Unite in Navratri Garba Celebration
Navratri celebrations at Indore Central Jail. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartening display of unity and festivity, inmates at Indore Central Jail came together to celebrate Navratri with Garba, an integral part of the cultural festivities. Organised by the jail administration, the event saw both convicted and undertrial prisoners, men and women, engaging in Garba, Dandiya, and various folk dances.

The Central Jail Superintendent, Dr. Alka Sonkar, shared her enthusiasm for the event with ANI, highlighting its continued success within the prison premises. 'Navratri holds deep significance, and Garba, as an expression of devotion, resonates powerfully among all participants,' she remarked.

As the celebrations progressed into the fourth day, inmates performed tribal dances originating from Gujarat. This initiative not only fosters a sense of communal harmony within the jail but also brings a semblance of spiritual bliss to the incarcerated, showcasing the enduring spirit of Navratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

