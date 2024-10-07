Prabowo Subianto's Mega Seawall Initiative
Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto is planning a diplomatic visit to China next month. His agenda includes inviting investors to participate in a large-scale seawall project connecting Jakarta and Surabaya. This initiative marks a major development focus as Prabowo prepares to take office on October 20.
Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto is set to make a strategic visit to China next month with a clear agenda, offering foreign investors a stake in a massive infrastructure project.
According to Prabowo's brother and top adviser, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, this initiative involves constructing an extensive seawall stretching from the capital city of Jakarta to Surabaya in the East Java province.
As Subianto prepares to formally assume office on October 20, this project represents a cornerstone of his developmental policy, aiming to bolster economic ties and infrastructure capabilities.
