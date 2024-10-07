Global Giants Unite for Greener Steel

In a groundbreaking move on Monday, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) announced its partnership with global resources company BHP. The collaboration seeks to advance low-emission steel manufacturing technologies, marking a significant stride towards decarbonising the steel industry.

The memorandum of understanding signed by both entities underscores their commitment to promoting sustainable steelmaking practices. The agreement prioritizes the exploration of alternative reductants like hydrogen and biochar and the development of local research capabilities needed for the industry's transition.

Expressing optimism about the collaboration, SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash highlighted the crucial need for the steel sector to align with climate commitments. Similarly, BHP's Chief Commercial Officer Rag Udd pointed out the shared responsibility in overcoming the challenges of decarbonisation, advocating for joint efforts to create meaningful emission reductions.

