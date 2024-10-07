Left Menu

Global Giants Unite for Greener Steel

SAIL and BHP have signed an agreement to collaborate on low-emission steel manufacturing technologies. This partnership aims to explore decarbonisation strategies in steel production, focusing on alternative reductants and local research. Both companies emphasize the importance of aligning the steel sector with global climate commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:15 IST
  • India

In a groundbreaking move on Monday, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) announced its partnership with global resources company BHP. The collaboration seeks to advance low-emission steel manufacturing technologies, marking a significant stride towards decarbonising the steel industry.

The memorandum of understanding signed by both entities underscores their commitment to promoting sustainable steelmaking practices. The agreement prioritizes the exploration of alternative reductants like hydrogen and biochar and the development of local research capabilities needed for the industry's transition.

Expressing optimism about the collaboration, SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash highlighted the crucial need for the steel sector to align with climate commitments. Similarly, BHP's Chief Commercial Officer Rag Udd pointed out the shared responsibility in overcoming the challenges of decarbonisation, advocating for joint efforts to create meaningful emission reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

