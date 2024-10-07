Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Advances in Anti-Naxal Operations: Strategic Meeting with Amit Shah

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended a meeting led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussing anti-Naxal operations and development projects. Successful strategies led to the neutralisation of 31 Naxals. The meeting urged further efforts in development and peace in Naxal-affected regions, highlighting Chhattisgarh's ongoing progress.

In an important meeting held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai joined Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders from eight Naxal-affected states to discuss anti-Naxal operations and development. The talk focused on the success of recent operations in Chhattisgarh.

The successful completion of an operation led by the state police resulted in the neutralisation of 31 Naxals, with particular praise for the strategical execution by Chhattisgarh's law enforcement. Amit Shah lauded the state's efforts, noting that nearly 194 Naxals have been killed since January, urging those involved to abandon violence.

Chief Minister Sai detailed the meticulous planning behind the operation, involving approximately 1,000 soldiers leading to the significant downfall of key Naxal leaders. Emphasising on development, he announced new camps in former Naxal strongholds, promoting peace and advancing local infrastructure significantly under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

