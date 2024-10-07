Chouhan Promises Solutions After Talks with Farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan engaged in a crucial discussion with the Kisan Mahapanchayat to address problems faced by farmers, including issues in the crop insurance scheme.

During the meeting, Rampal Jat, national president of the Kisan Mahapanchayat, stressed the need for a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) to secure farmers' income. The talks, beginning on September 24, aim to open a dialogue channel between farmers and government representatives.

Chouhan acknowledged the complexities in farmer-related concerns, attributing them to both state and central governance. His pledge to seek resolutions reflects the government's commitment, emphasizing the Prime Minister's dedication to farmers' welfare. The minister assured that he would raise these concerns, including the demand for guaranteed MSP, directly with the Prime Minister.

