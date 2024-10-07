Left Menu

Chouhan Promises Solutions After Talks with Farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held talks with the Kisan Mahapanchayat about issues such as the crop insurance scheme. Farmers, led by Rampal Jat, pushed for a guaranteed minimum support price to enhance their income. Chouhan assured efforts towards resolving these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:38 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan engaged in a crucial discussion with the Kisan Mahapanchayat to address problems faced by farmers, including issues in the crop insurance scheme.

During the meeting, Rampal Jat, national president of the Kisan Mahapanchayat, stressed the need for a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) to secure farmers' income. The talks, beginning on September 24, aim to open a dialogue channel between farmers and government representatives.

Chouhan acknowledged the complexities in farmer-related concerns, attributing them to both state and central governance. His pledge to seek resolutions reflects the government's commitment, emphasizing the Prime Minister's dedication to farmers' welfare. The minister assured that he would raise these concerns, including the demand for guaranteed MSP, directly with the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

