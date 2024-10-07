India's Resilience Amid Rising Global Oil Tensions

India is poised to tackle challenges presented by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, as Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expresses confidence in maintaining energy stability.

Global oil prices have surged to over USD 78 per barrel from USD 70, spurred by tensions between Israel and Iran. Puri noted the vigilance with which India is monitoring the situation, emphasizing faith in navigating potential disruptions.

This assurance comes amid speculation of possible retaliatory actions affecting major oil transit points like the Strait of Hormuz, which could further escalate prices. Despite this, India's oil supply remains unaffected, and the government remains hopeful to manage the situation similarly to past challenges.

