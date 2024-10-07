Left Menu

India's Resilience Amid Rising Global Oil Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East driving up global oil prices, India remains hopeful in handling potential challenges due to the conflict. Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reassures that the nation can manage the situation and maintain stable energy supplies, despite rising costs and potential disruptions in oil transit routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to tackle challenges presented by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, as Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expresses confidence in maintaining energy stability.

Global oil prices have surged to over USD 78 per barrel from USD 70, spurred by tensions between Israel and Iran. Puri noted the vigilance with which India is monitoring the situation, emphasizing faith in navigating potential disruptions.

This assurance comes amid speculation of possible retaliatory actions affecting major oil transit points like the Strait of Hormuz, which could further escalate prices. Despite this, India's oil supply remains unaffected, and the government remains hopeful to manage the situation similarly to past challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

