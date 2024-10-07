Left Menu

India's Roadmap to 750 GW Renewable Energy by 2030

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant highlights India's potential to become a clean energy exporter by 2030, targeting 750 GW of renewable energy capacity. Emphasizing the need for robust financial systems and international investments, he also calls for advancements in energy infrastructure and green hydrogen production.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India set an ambitious goal of reaching 750 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, positioning itself as a leader in clean energy export, according to former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. Speaking at a recent roundtable, Kant stressed the importance of strong financial systems to attract private investments in renewable projects, especially amid global economic and political challenges.

Highlighting the potential for international funds, Kant urged India to tap into the available $150 trillion in sovereign wealth and pension funds. He called for international financial institutions, such as the World Bank, to facilitate investments by ensuring payment guarantees through mechanisms like escrow accounts.

Kant further emphasized the need for India to focus on green hydrogen production and decarbonizing heavy industries. He advocated for the enhancement of energy infrastructure, including smart grids and energy storage systems, to support the country's renewable ambitions. During India's G20 leadership, a roadmap for expanding renewable energy and energy efficiency was outlined, reflecting the global urgency for climate action.

