India's Roadmap to 750 GW Renewable Energy by 2030

India set an ambitious goal of reaching 750 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, positioning itself as a leader in clean energy export, according to former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. Speaking at a recent roundtable, Kant stressed the importance of strong financial systems to attract private investments in renewable projects, especially amid global economic and political challenges.

Highlighting the potential for international funds, Kant urged India to tap into the available $150 trillion in sovereign wealth and pension funds. He called for international financial institutions, such as the World Bank, to facilitate investments by ensuring payment guarantees through mechanisms like escrow accounts.

Kant further emphasized the need for India to focus on green hydrogen production and decarbonizing heavy industries. He advocated for the enhancement of energy infrastructure, including smart grids and energy storage systems, to support the country's renewable ambitions. During India's G20 leadership, a roadmap for expanding renewable energy and energy efficiency was outlined, reflecting the global urgency for climate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)