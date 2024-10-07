Left Menu

Atishi Meets Vice-President Dhankhar for Delhi's Progress

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking his support for the capital's development. Appointed last month as the second female chief minister after Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, Atishi emphasizes the continuous welfare and progress of Delhi.

Updated: 07-10-2024 23:55 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/X @VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Vice-President's Enclave on Monday. This meeting was in response to a social media post by Dhankhar, where Atishi expressed the hope for his support in promoting Delhi's welfare and development.

Atishi, who became Delhi's Chief Minister last month following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, is the second woman to hold this position in the capital's history. Her leadership marks a significant moment in Delhi's political landscape.

The oath ceremony for Atishi and five ministers was conducted by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, marking a new chapter in Delhi's governance. The focus of Atishi's administration remains on the city's progress and welfare.

