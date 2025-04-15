Left Menu

Chinese Police Accuse NSA of Cyber Espionage During Asian Winter Games

Chinese police in Harbin have accused the U.S. NSA of sophisticated cyberattacks during the Asian Winter Games, targeting vital industries. Three NSA agents are wanted, with the University of California and Virginia Tech also implicated. The attacks aim to disrupt China's key infrastructure amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions.

Updated: 15-04-2025 09:01 IST
Chinese Police Accuse NSA of Cyber Espionage During Asian Winter Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, police in Harbin, China, have leveled serious accusations at the United States National Security Agency (NSA). Charges of sophisticated cyberattacks during the Asian Winter Games held in February have been brought against the NSA, aiming at crucial sectors in China. This accusation highlights the intensifying cyber tensions between the world's two economic superpowers, China and the United States.

According to reports from Xinhua, China's state news agency, the Harbin police have put three alleged NSA agents on a wanted list. These agents, identified as Katheryn A. Wilson, Robert J. Snelling, and Stephen W. Johnson, are accused of repeatedly attacking China's critical information infrastructure. Both the University of California and Virginia Tech are also implicated in these activities, though specific details of their involvement remain vague.

The timing of these allegations is particularly notable as U.S.-China relations continue to tense due to an ongoing trade war, affecting various sectors including travel and media. While the U.S. frequently accuses China of cyber espionage, Beijing has increasingly turned the tables. Recent months have witnessed a barrage of similar allegations against the U.S., as both nations vie for dominance in the digital arena.

