Left Menu

Reviving Nuclear Power: Biden's Bold Move for Emissions-Free Energy

The Biden administration is pursuing plans to recommission decommissioned nuclear power reactors to meet rising demand for clean energy. This includes projects like Holtec's Palisades plant and a unit at Constellation Energy's Three Mile Island plant. Innovative reactor technologies and offshore wind expansion are also on the agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 00:42 IST
Reviving Nuclear Power: Biden's Bold Move for Emissions-Free Energy

The Biden administration is embarking on a strategic initiative to reactivate decommissioned nuclear power reactors, aiming to address the soaring demand for emissions-free electricity. This effort was confirmed by White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi.

Among the ongoing projects are the planned recommissioning of Holtec's Palisades nuclear plant in Michigan, as well as a potential restart of a unit at Constellation Energy's Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania, famously near the site of the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history.

Speaking at the Reuters Sustainability Conference, Zaidi highlighted this effort as part of a broader strategy under President Joe Biden's administration, which also involves the development of small modular reactors and advanced nuclear technologies to significantly expand nuclear power capacity in the U.S. amidst growing technological energy demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024