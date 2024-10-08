Reviving Nuclear Power: Biden's Bold Move for Emissions-Free Energy

The Biden administration is embarking on a strategic initiative to reactivate decommissioned nuclear power reactors, aiming to address the soaring demand for emissions-free electricity. This effort was confirmed by White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi.

Among the ongoing projects are the planned recommissioning of Holtec's Palisades nuclear plant in Michigan, as well as a potential restart of a unit at Constellation Energy's Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania, famously near the site of the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history.

Speaking at the Reuters Sustainability Conference, Zaidi highlighted this effort as part of a broader strategy under President Joe Biden's administration, which also involves the development of small modular reactors and advanced nuclear technologies to significantly expand nuclear power capacity in the U.S. amidst growing technological energy demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)