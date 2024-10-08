Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions

Global stock markets opened cautiously on Tuesday, as tensions in the Middle East continued to weigh heavily on investor sentiment. The ongoing conflict in the region, particularly concerning potential Israeli military actions against Iran, has kept risk appetite subdued ahead of crucial economic events.

Oil prices surged to new highs, with Brent crude futures surpassing $80 a barrel for the first time in over a month. This rise is attributed to fears over the possible targeting of Iran's oil infrastructure by Israel, a notion that further compounded the market's uncertainties.

Meanwhile, anticipation is building for China's market reopening following a week-long holiday. With previous stimulus measures boosting investor confidence, analysts predict increased gains and volatility, especially as global markets closely monitor the unfolding situation.

