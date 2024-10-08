Celebrating Shardiya Navratri: Reverence and Rituals Across India
Shardiya Navratri, a prominent Hindu festival, honors Goddess Durga's nine forms, with rituals like morning aartis and fasts. Celebrated nationwide with cultural events, it concludes with Vijayadashami. Key ceremonies occur at major temples like Jhandewalan in Delhi and Badi Devkali in Ayodhya, commemorating divine victories.
In the early hours of Tuesday, the Jhandewalan Temple in the national capital hosted the occasional morning aarti, marking the sixth day of Shardiya Navratri. On this special day, devotees pay homage to Goddess Durga in her fierce incarnation as Maa Katyayani.
Simultaneously, aarti ceremonies took place at the Badi Devkali Devi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, reflecting the rich tapestry of Hindu mythology. According to legend, the combined might of Lords Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva brought forth Goddess Katyayani, also revered as Mahishasurmardini, who vanquished the demon Mahishasura.
This sacred festival, Navratri, which translates to 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is devoted to worshiping the nine avatars of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga. Observed across India with immense fervor, devotees engage in rituals and prayers, seeking the goddess's blessings in her myriad forms.
