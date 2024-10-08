Controversy Unfolds as ED Raids Target AAP Leadership
Following ED raids at AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's residence, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari suggests economic crimes are involved, defending the agency's actions. AAP's Sanjay Singh criticizes BJP for alleged targeting. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu labels it as a 'Swachh Bharat' against corruption.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent raid at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjeev Arora has sparked a war of words between political leaders. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence that these actions are linked to economic crimes and defended the agency's impartial conduct.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fabricating cases against AAP, suggesting a 24-hour campaign targeting the party. Meanwhile, Arora, while confirming the searches, has pledged full cooperation, insisting on his compliance with the law.
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu weighed in by describing the raids as a 'Swachh Bharat' mission against corruption. Bittu questioned AAP's protest over the operation, citing the party's record of leaders involved in legal trials or released on bail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana CM Criticizes Congress Over Job Corruption Claims
Tejas Doshi: Transforming Bhavnagar Inspired by Swachh Bharat Mission
Singapore's Ex-Transport Minister Faces Charges Beyond Corruption
Singapore's Former Transport Minister Pleads Guilty in Rare Corruption Trial
Ronnie Flanagan Bids Farewell as ICC Anti-Corruption Chair, Successor to Be Announced