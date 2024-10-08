Controversy Unfolds as ED Raids Target AAP Leadership

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent raid at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjeev Arora has sparked a war of words between political leaders. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence that these actions are linked to economic crimes and defended the agency's impartial conduct.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fabricating cases against AAP, suggesting a 24-hour campaign targeting the party. Meanwhile, Arora, while confirming the searches, has pledged full cooperation, insisting on his compliance with the law.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu weighed in by describing the raids as a 'Swachh Bharat' mission against corruption. Bittu questioned AAP's protest over the operation, citing the party's record of leaders involved in legal trials or released on bail.

