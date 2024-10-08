Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds as ED Raids Target AAP Leadership

Following ED raids at AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's residence, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari suggests economic crimes are involved, defending the agency's actions. AAP's Sanjay Singh criticizes BJP for alleged targeting. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu labels it as a 'Swachh Bharat' against corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:35 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent raid at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjeev Arora has sparked a war of words between political leaders. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence that these actions are linked to economic crimes and defended the agency's impartial conduct.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fabricating cases against AAP, suggesting a 24-hour campaign targeting the party. Meanwhile, Arora, while confirming the searches, has pledged full cooperation, insisting on his compliance with the law.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu weighed in by describing the raids as a 'Swachh Bharat' mission against corruption. Bittu questioned AAP's protest over the operation, citing the party's record of leaders involved in legal trials or released on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

