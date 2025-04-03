Left Menu

AAP's Vision for Corruption-Free Goa

Pankaj Gupta, AAP's Goa in-charge, accused the ruling BJP of rampant corruption in Goa and urged party workers to ensure AAP's victory. He highlighted ongoing scams under BJP's rule and praised the efforts of AAP's current MLAs, emphasizing the need for honest governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:44 IST
AAP's Vision for Corruption-Free Goa
  • Country:
  • India

Pankaj Gupta, Aam Aadmi Party's Goa in-charge, has leveled serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that the ruling party is responsible for destroying Goa through corruption.

Speaking at an event in South Goa on Wednesday, Gupta detailed the ongoing scams under BJP's leadership, which include land conversion and tourism scams, and even corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.

Gupta praised AAP's current MLAs, Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, for their dedication and urged party workers to campaign tirelessly for the next elections, aiming to bring AAP to power in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025