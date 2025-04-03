AAP's Vision for Corruption-Free Goa
Pankaj Gupta, AAP's Goa in-charge, accused the ruling BJP of rampant corruption in Goa and urged party workers to ensure AAP's victory. He highlighted ongoing scams under BJP's rule and praised the efforts of AAP's current MLAs, emphasizing the need for honest governance.
Pankaj Gupta, Aam Aadmi Party's Goa in-charge, has leveled serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that the ruling party is responsible for destroying Goa through corruption.
Speaking at an event in South Goa on Wednesday, Gupta detailed the ongoing scams under BJP's leadership, which include land conversion and tourism scams, and even corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.
Gupta praised AAP's current MLAs, Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, for their dedication and urged party workers to campaign tirelessly for the next elections, aiming to bring AAP to power in Goa.
