Left Menu

BJP Anticipates Historic Win in Jammu & Kashmir Elections

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari expressed confidence in a historic win for the party in Jammu and Kashmir. He noted internal feedback supports BJP outcomes, similarly to past unexpected victories. Bhandari criticized opposition confidence and emphasized the people's enthusiasm towards the ongoing democratic process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:40 IST
BJP Anticipates Historic Win in Jammu & Kashmir Elections
BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As vote counting begins in Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari confidently predicted a historic win for the party. He emphasized that the election results will pave the way for a pro-development government in the region, echoing sentiments of a landmark victory expected in Haryana as well.

Bhandari, speaking to ANI, maintained a stance of respect for election polls but highlighted the significance of internal feedback, citing past instances like Chhattisgarh where BJP triumphed against poll predictions. He confidently noted that BJP's prolonged governance in Haryana indicates a strong possibility of success.

Targeting opposition parties, Bhandari pointed to their wavering confidence, underscored by multiple statements indicating a lack of faith. He remarked that the people previously rejected figures like Mehbooba Mufti and expressed certainty in BJP's prospects in both Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Suraj Singh Parihar, an independent candidate, reported high enthusiasm among voters as the electoral process nears its conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024