BJP Anticipates Historic Win in Jammu & Kashmir Elections
BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari expressed confidence in a historic win for the party in Jammu and Kashmir. He noted internal feedback supports BJP outcomes, similarly to past unexpected victories. Bhandari criticized opposition confidence and emphasized the people's enthusiasm towards the ongoing democratic process.
As vote counting begins in Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari confidently predicted a historic win for the party. He emphasized that the election results will pave the way for a pro-development government in the region, echoing sentiments of a landmark victory expected in Haryana as well.
Bhandari, speaking to ANI, maintained a stance of respect for election polls but highlighted the significance of internal feedback, citing past instances like Chhattisgarh where BJP triumphed against poll predictions. He confidently noted that BJP's prolonged governance in Haryana indicates a strong possibility of success.
Targeting opposition parties, Bhandari pointed to their wavering confidence, underscored by multiple statements indicating a lack of faith. He remarked that the people previously rejected figures like Mehbooba Mufti and expressed certainty in BJP's prospects in both Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Suraj Singh Parihar, an independent candidate, reported high enthusiasm among voters as the electoral process nears its conclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
