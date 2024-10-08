Left Menu

Haryana Elections: BJP vs Congress in a Tense Face-off

BJP's Syed Zafar Islam expresses confidence in a third consecutive win in Haryana, while Congress's Aditya Surjewala counters with predictions of a significant victory. Surjewala criticizes the BJP government for corruption and inflation, promising a transformative change under Congress leadership.

BJP Syed Zafar Islam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a high-stakes political battle in Haryana, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam conveyed optimism about securing a third consecutive electoral victory in the state. Speaking with ANI, Islam emphasized the BJP's confidence, attributing it to substantial public support, as opposition parties remain skeptical of their standing.

Contrary to the BJP's assurance, Congress candidate Aditya Surjewala projected a robust win for his party. Citing exit polls and early vote counts, Surjewala confidently predicted that Congress would clinch approximately 60 seats, and possibly 70, drastically reducing BJP's representation to about 15 seats in the Haryana assembly.

Surjewala criticized the BJP government, labeling it as corrupt and divisive. He asserted that there's a palpable public sentiment for change after a decade under BJP rule, vowing that Congress would deliver on promises made to the electorate. Exit polls have reinforced the potential for a shift in leadership as the people seek justice and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

