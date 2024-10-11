Left Menu

Super Crop Safe Limited Pioneers New Horizons with 46 Molecule Registrations

Super Crop Safe Limited, a leader in the agrochemical industry, has announced an expansion in its product portfolio with 46 new molecule registrations. These developments, approved by the Central Insecticide Board, position the company to enhance crop protection and promote sustainable agriculture across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Ahmedabad, Super Crop Safe Limited, a prominent player in the agrochemical sector, has declared the expansion of its portfolio through the registration of 46 innovative molecules. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to advancing crop protection solutions and reinforcing its leadership position in the industry.

Mr. Ishwarbhai B. Patel, Chairman & CEO, expressed his pride in the company's growth, emphasizing their dedication to offering next-generation solutions for agricultural challenges. The newly registered molecules cater to a wide array of needs, from pesticides to bioproducts, reflecting a deep understanding of Indian farming requirements.

Boasting a robust distribution network across eight states and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Super Crop Safe is strategically poised to meet increasing demands. The efforts align with the company's mission to support sustainable agricultural practices and empower farmers nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

